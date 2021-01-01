About this product

This stylized version of the Solo Paq is a collaboration between Rogue Paq and KellyGreen - two designers on opposite coasts who found each other through the power of the internet. This version features a gorgeous horsehair tassel for extra glamour. As always, the bag is scent-suppressant and roomy enough for a 50mm 4 piece grinder, a 50mm UV glass vial for flower storage, as well as your preferred method of consumption. The bag is chic + discreet and will Raise Your Ritual.



Features:

Scent suppression for extreme discretion

Water-resistant protective lining for easy maintenance

Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel

Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption

Perfect size for the PAX, Firefly, or similar-­sized technology along with its charger, (or a pipe or papers), a 1oz 50mm glass storage jar, and a 50mm 4-piece dry herb grinder

Comes with one pack of RP signature matches and one pack signature papers



NOTE: Paq comes empty, items in the photos are for size and scale



Details:

Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather with super supple hand-feel

Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers

Tassel: Genuine horsehair

Colors: black leather exterior/black interior

Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges

Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- wipe with a damp cloth



Specifications:

Dimensions/Weight:

Length - 2.5"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 2.5"

Weight - 3oz