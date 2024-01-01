Got a tasty cartridge filled with your favorite oil? Why not pair it with the best pocket vape on out there and see all the control digitally instead of guessing what setting your vape is on. You have to check out the Bar Pro!



The Bro Pro features all the latest gadgets you want on your vape. The Bar Pro has a digital display that shows everything from a puff counter to your voltage setting plus more! It even has an easy to use airflow adjustment unlike no one else, so every hit, hits just right.



The concealable Bar Pro keep your cartridge fully protected by keeping the cartridge on the interior of the device. Just pop the bottom off, screw in your oil cartridge and close it, then the Bar Pro automatically turns on and you’re ready to rip it! Press the button or just inhale and the Bar Pro will activate either way. Have a large cartridge? No problem, the Bar Pro fits cartridges up to 3 grams or 69mm tall.



The Bar pro has all the regular features Rokin is known for like Powerwave™ Technology, battery protections, spring loaded connection point, preheat (2 clicks), and more! The larger 650 mAh lithium ion battery will ensure you’re vaping for as long as you can before your next recharge.

