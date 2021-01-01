About this product

The Rokin Mini Tank Oil Vaporizer is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. It is the best 510 vape battery on the market. At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the Mini Tank vapes can fit most cartridges on the market. The spring loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection with any cartridge on the market, including Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge.



It has been recently updated to feature Power Wave Technology, which varies the voltage from 3.6V to 2.2V allowing a more smooth vaping experience. The Mini Tank also features a preheat function (3 clicks) that warms up your oils for use before your first use and a large 500 mAh lithium ion battery. The Mini Tank may be small, but it packs a big punch!