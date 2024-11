The most popular pocket sized vape on the market just got an upgrade, check out the new Rokin Mini Tank Pro!!



The Mini Tank Pro features a digital screen so there’s no more guessing what that voltage color means or how much battery life you have left in your vape. That same screen also tells you how long your hit was and how many puffs you’ve taken. Inside the Mini Tank Pro it features all the amazing technology Rokin is known for like Powerwave™ Technology and battery protections features, but the Mini Tank Pro now features variable voltage with the ability to adjust your voltage in 0.1V increments from 2.0V to 4.2V!



It has a removable front end so the Mini Tank Pro can fit most 510 thread vape cartridges. The 510 thread connection is spring loaded and will ensure a secure connection with any cartridge on the market.

