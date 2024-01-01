Rokin Bar is a 510 thread battery that conceals your cartridges inside the device. This vape pen battery fits up to 2 gram carts. Bar can fit oil cartridges up to 14mm wide and up to 65mm long. The conceal battery has a preheat function, 4 temperature settings, Rokin's Powerwave heating technology and a big 600MAH lithium ion battery for long life. Its operated by autodraw or the button located on the bottom of the cart battery.

