About this product

We know that rolling is a labor of love and you enjoy every minute of it… but for all those other times, we have the answer.



A portable roller that GRINDS & PACKS your perfect and consistent roll in seconds; an absolute must!



TECHNICAL SPECS:



Premium Poly Carbonate for effortless shredding

- Magnetically Sealed Lid

- Triple Polished & Scratch Resistant

- Transparent Design lets you see the process from start to finish

- Storage with tight closure for freshness and odor control

- Includes Packer to assist with filling cones and cleaning grinder

- Portable size that fits in most pockets, 1.6″ x 5.0″