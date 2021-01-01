About this product
We know that rolling is a labor of love and you enjoy every minute of it… but for all those other times, we have the answer.
A portable roller that GRINDS & PACKS your perfect and consistent roll in seconds; an absolute must!
TECHNICAL SPECS:
Premium Poly Carbonate for effortless shredding
- Magnetically Sealed Lid
- Triple Polished & Scratch Resistant
- Transparent Design lets you see the process from start to finish
- Storage with tight closure for freshness and odor control
- Includes Packer to assist with filling cones and cleaning grinder
- Portable size that fits in most pockets, 1.6″ x 5.0″
About this brand
Roll It Club
From the moment you pick up your HIGHROLLER or FASTPACK, you'll obsess over its signature design and character. You inspired us to take on the challenge of creating an unforgettable design. Our promise is to make every experience more expressive and personal , enjoy!
Our products are an honest display of our attention to detail and craftsmanship that is second to none.
