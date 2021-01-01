Roll Label Printing
Generic Medical Labels-Rx - Marijuana Cannabis Labels
About this product
Any quantity 250 + (more than 1million)
Material: Semi-gloss paper
Size: 1 inch X 3 inch (H X W)
Roll Orientation #3
Shape: Rectangle
Corners: rounded (0.059 radius)
contact: gary@quadrigausa.com
Material: Semi-gloss paper
Size: 1 inch X 3 inch (H X W)
Roll Orientation #3
Shape: Rectangle
Corners: rounded (0.059 radius)
contact: gary@quadrigausa.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!