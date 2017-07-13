Big Blue - 3 Pack (1.5g)
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
This indica dominant hybrid (65% Indica:35% Sativa) is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry. Expect a skunky grape nose and an intense body high.
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
