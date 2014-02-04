God Bud - Single (1g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
An indica dominant hybrid (75% indica:25% sativa), a BC-grown classic known to give an almost hallucinogenic effect.
God Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
411 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
