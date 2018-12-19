Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand roll model

roll model

Organic Watermelon - 3 Pack (1.5g)

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

An indica dominant strain (80% Indica: 20% Sativa), provides intense euphoric sensation which is uplifting and energizing, not common in indica.

Watermelon effects

Reported by real people like you
198 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!