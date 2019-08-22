Loading…
Sweet Widow - Single (1g)

IndicaTHC 5%CBD 8%

An indica dominant hybrid (70% indica:30% sativa), with a relatively low THC content and higher than average CBD content is great for relaxation.

Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
