Sweet Widow - Single (1g)
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 5%CBD 8%
About this product
An indica dominant hybrid (70% indica:30% sativa), with a relatively low THC content and higher than average CBD content is great for relaxation.
Sweet and Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!