Roll One offers a wide variety of good quality classics without any of the pretentious cannabis hype, because we know that consuming shouldn’t be a complicated affair. It’s good quality at everyday value.
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
