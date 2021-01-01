About this product

Roll-uh-Bowl™ / Glo is an easy to store fold-able, portable silicone water pipe that Glows in the Dark!

All Roll-uh-Bowl™ units come equipped with a Graffix™ removable downstem, alloy eject a bowl and silicone "Smoky Bubbles. Anywhere" storage band. *Please Note: Bowl and Band Colors may vary from pictures*



Features:



• Translucent white / Glow in the Dark• 8" tall when in use• 1-1/2" diameter• Folds to fit into palm of hand• 9mm Graffix™ Composite Down Stem w/ GLID 1way stopper ball• 9mm alloy eject a bowl • Odorless & flavorless• Easy to clean - Dishwasher safe!• 100% Grade VI Healthcare Silicone• Made in the USA