Logo for the brand Roll Uh Bowl

Roll Uh Bowl

Toker Tool

About this product

Formally known as the "Ganjah Ninjah", the Toker Tool is a must have for any 420 Enthusiasts. Constructed from steel, the Toker Tool is an all-inclusive Smoker's Gadget. Don't toke without it!

Features:

- Bowl Cleaner
- Multi-size Joint Holder
- Shredder / Chopper
- Measurer
- Bottle Opener
- Blunt Splicer
- "911" a/k/a emergency Dab Stand
- Cell Phone Stand
- Scooper
- Nail Remover
- Can Opener
- Toaster-oven Puller
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!