Looking for an all-purpose, all-day flower for your daily wellness routine? Look no further than Cherry Pie OG — this strain of contested origins is nevertheless ideal for the consumer requiring some soothing, but without all that couch-lock. Its impressive lineage is sure to delight cannabis lovers of all types.



Cherry Pie OG is a triple cross (San Fernando OG x Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison). With its alluring earthy tartness, this strain will have you in just the proper zone to experience the day with comfort. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, & Pinene.

