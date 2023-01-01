Pure, potent & balanced, Root & Bloom’s live resin cartridges are extracted at the peak of freshness. We keep it real: no distillate, no botanicals–nothing but whole-plant live resin. The result? All natural, true-to-the-plant tastes, effects, and experiences in convenient cartridges.



Strain Blend: Ghost Dawg, Cherry Pie OG

TAC: 86.05% / THC: 81.65% / Terps: 5.04%



100% whole-flower live resin

Hand-filled, no-clog carts

Convenient, on-the-go access

Rich in native cannabinoids & terpenes from Root & Bloom’s flower

