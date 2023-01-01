Purple-tinged and pungent, these buds are sure to delight the indica-focused consumer. Ghost Dawg is known for its citrusy and sugary aromas, and is ideal for the nighttime due to its soothing effects and formidable body buzz. Looking to puff your stress away after a long day at work? Look no further.



Ghost Dawg is a cross between OG S1 & Triangle Kush. This indica-dominant hybrid fits well into your wind-down routine, providing fruity, potent relief to make your vibes just right. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene, Limonene, & Myrcene.

