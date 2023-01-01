This one’s for all the canna-adventurers looking to boost their energy levels into action! As its name suggests, Lemon OG Haze contains citrusy, refreshing notes — bringing along with them increased mental focus, euphoria, and potential anti-anxiety properties. It was bred by the stellar crew at Nirvana Seeds.



Lemon OG Haze is a cross between Lemon OG & Haze. For those consumers looking to turn their moods downside up while redirecting some of those pesky lethargic tendencies — this heavy-hitter is an ideal addition to your self-care toolkit. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene & Myrcene.

