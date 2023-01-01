Pastry lovers — you’re in for a treat! Wedding Cake is a delectable selection that is sure to provide you with waves of relaxation along with an unmistakable aroma/flavor. While it is said to have been named by the legendary Jungle Boys crew, in actuality, it is a clone-only pheno of Seed Junky Genetics’ Triangle Mints.



Wedding Cake is a cross between Triangle Kush & Animal Mints. This hybrid has a delicious vanilla frosting flavor, and if you’re looking for optimal relief within your cannabis, you’ve surely come to the right confectionery. Notable terpenes found within this strain include: Caryophyllene, Limonene, & Myrcene.

