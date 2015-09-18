About this strain
A cross of the legendary Jack Herer and DJ Short Blueberry, Blueberry Jack has something special to offer in both flavor and effect. Sweet, candied blueberry flavors come with the inhale while the earthy, piney exhale reminds you of its Jack heritage. A lively buzz typically dominates Blueberry Jack’s effect profile, with just enough physical relaxation to keep you grounded. Blueberry Jack offers an easy escape from stress and bad moods, keeping you positive and motivated throughout the day.
Blueberry Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!