A cross of the legendary Jack Herer and DJ Short Blueberry, Blueberry Jack has something special to offer in both flavor and effect. Sweet, candied blueberry flavors come with the inhale while the earthy, piney exhale reminds you of its Jack heritage. A lively buzz typically dominates Blueberry Jack’s effect profile, with just enough physical relaxation to keep you grounded. Blueberry Jack offers an easy escape from stress and bad moods, keeping you positive and motivated throughout the day.