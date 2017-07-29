Root Down
Mt. Hood Magic
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Mt. Hood Magic effects
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
