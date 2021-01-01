Loading…
Spiritual Punk Pre-Roll 1g

by Root Down
About this brand

Root Down
Blue Moon is an Indica dominant hybrid, it also looks like nothing we’ve seen. It’s exact genetics are unknown or at least undocumented. It’s taste and aroma point to Blueberry being present somewhere in it’s lineage.

Originally bred on the Japanese island of Amami Lshima, this special Indica dominant hybrid’s genetics are unknown due to the secrecy of the original breeders in Japan.