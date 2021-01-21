Rosineer Pre-Press Rectangular Mold is designed to help you pack loose herbs / flowers into a neat wafer / puck so that you can press more material in less time. Using the pre-press mold improves efficiency and yield, removes air pockets, and reduces filter bag blowouts. This mold consists of three parts made of food-grade anodized aluminum. The base and the hollow chamber are held together by magnets to prevent accidental opening of the mold.



Specifications



Puck dimensions: 2" x 4.5" / 53 x 113 mm

Press dimensions when assembled, L x H x W: 5" x 4" x 2"

Material: Anodized aluminum, food - grade