Rosineer container set is ideal for organizing and storing small-size items such as fresh and cured herbs, rosin, kitchen spices, pills, lip balm, salves, tinctures, cosmetics, beads, and more. The set consists of three 5 ml and three 3 ml jars made of 100% clear inert glass with a thick bottom and airtight plastic child-proof lids that keep the content of the jars fresh for a long time. The containers are dishwasher safe and great for traveling.



Specifications



Jar Capacity: 5 ml and 3 ml

Jars per Set: 6 Total: three (3) 5ml + three (3) 3ml

Material: 100% glass