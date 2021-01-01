About this product
Rosineer AUTO hybrid rosin heat press is a powerful, foolproof machine that generates up to 4 Tons of force and features large 3 x 5 inch solid aluminum separately heated plates and an easy to use two-channel digital control panel. The press is for someone who values simplicity of the design combined with strength and streamlined extraction process. Rosineer AUTO is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.
Specifications:
Temperature range: Up to 356 °F / 180 °C
Maximum pressure: 4 Ton
Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm
Power: 800 ~ 1800 W
Current: 7.3~16.3 A / 3.7~8.2 A
Voltage: 110V / 220V
Product Weight: 52.9 lbs / 24 kg
Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm
Package Weight: 65 lbs / 29.5 kg
Package Dimensions: 15.6 x 11 x 18 inch / 39.5 x 28 x 46 cm
Limited Warranty: 2-Year
Specifications:
Temperature range: Up to 356 °F / 180 °C
Maximum pressure: 4 Ton
Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm
Power: 800 ~ 1800 W
Current: 7.3~16.3 A / 3.7~8.2 A
Voltage: 110V / 220V
Product Weight: 52.9 lbs / 24 kg
Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm
Package Weight: 65 lbs / 29.5 kg
Package Dimensions: 15.6 x 11 x 18 inch / 39.5 x 28 x 46 cm
Limited Warranty: 2-Year
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.