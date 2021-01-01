Rosineer AUTO hybrid rosin heat press is a powerful, foolproof machine that generates up to 4 Tons of force and features large 3 x 5 inch solid aluminum separately heated plates and an easy to use two-channel digital control panel. The press is for someone who values simplicity of the design combined with strength and streamlined extraction process. Rosineer AUTO is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers.



Specifications:



Temperature range: Up to 356 °F / 180 °C

Maximum pressure: 4 Ton

Heating plate size: 3" x 5" / 76 x 127 mm

Power: 800 ~ 1800 W

Current: 7.3~16.3 A / 3.7~8.2 A

Voltage: 110V / 220V

Product Weight: 52.9 lbs / 24 kg

Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.9 x 15.7 inch / 31 x 20 x 40 cm

Package Weight: 65 lbs / 29.5 kg

Package Dimensions: 15.6 x 11 x 18 inch / 39.5 x 28 x 46 cm

Limited Warranty: 2-Year