About this product
Rosineer Bamboo Pollen / Dry Bubble Hash Sifter is a screen frame intended to be used as a middle tier in our Bamboo Pollen Storage / Sifter Base Box (sold separately). The sifter is held together with the collection box with magnetic pins. Just position the screen frame on top of the collection tray, put your herbs / flower inside the frame chamber, cover with the lid, shake well to separate the pollen / hash from the larger particles and leaves, and collect the sifted material from the glass catch tray. This filter can also be used together with our other sifters to separate herb particles into more than one grade.
Specifications
Mesh Size: 75 microns
Dimensions: 4" x 6" / 10 x 15 cm
Mesh Material: Food-Grade Stainless Steel
Frame Material: Bamboo
About this brand
ROSINEER
Founded in the fall of 2014, Rosineer Technologies is an engineering company offering an extensive range of equipment, accessories and innovative process solutions based on advanced technology and a real knowledge of the plant extract industry. We at Rosineer understand the need of our customers, who are under increasing economic competitive and regulatory pressure, and we partner with them to design and deliver the most reliable, efficient, innovative, and cost-effective solutions for the process and overall project implementation.