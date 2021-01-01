Rosineer wax tool set is a perfect accessory for gathering rosin or oil off parchment paper once you have completed the solvent-less oil extraction. The double-tipped surgical-grade stainless steel tools are ideal for detail work in scraping, sculpturing, scooping, packing, cleaning and picking. The food-grade silicone mat makes rosin collection effortless, allowing you to handle the stickiest extract with zero waste or mess. Colorful silicone concentrate containers and thick glass containers are a perfect choice for extract and precursor packaging and storage. They are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Similar to the mat and silicone jar, the tray is made with BPA-Free food-grade silicone and completely safe to use. This amazing tool set will last for a long time and comes with a convenient bamboo carrying case with magnetic pins for easy open and close.



Box Content:



- 1 x Ball-N-Scalpel tool is made for rolling and collecting rosin off the parchment paper and then cutting them into desired shape and size.

- 1 x Pick-N-Awl tool is made for making holes in things and poking things. So this is great for a poker or to clean out hard to get to parts of pipes.

- 1 x Carve-N-Brush tool is made for upkeep and odd jobs. Cleaning downstems and around the inside of mouthpieces is a breeze with the brush tool.

- 1 x Scrape tool can lift shovel sized dabs onto a banger. It can be useful as a cleaning tool instead though.

- 1 x Point-N-Gouge and one Point-N-Scraper tools are made for forming, engraving, collecting wax, rosin.

- 1 x 5 ml concentrate lidded jar - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe.

- 1 x 5 ml concentrate lidded thick glass jar.

- 1 x dab tray - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F, dishwasher safe.

- 1 x 4 " x 6 " rosin mat - BPA-free food grade silicone, non-stick, heat resistant up to 480 F.

- 1 x bamboo carrying case.