What's in the jar?



Experience fruity mouth-watering sour & sweetness in every bite full of blissful benefits.



Beautifully processed from sustainably grown Oregon hemp that receives nothing but tender love and care. All of Rosso Extracts' products are third-party lab tested to ensure complete satisfaction.



How do I use it?



Dosage varies from person-to-person, start by taking one gummy in the morning to jump start your day and one in the evening. Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD. Can be taken on an empty or full stomach. You can increase the dosage as needed once you've observed how CBD may affect you.



When not in use, please store upright in a cool, dark place. Although this products comes with a child-proof cap, please keep out of reach of children and pets.



3rd Party Lab Testing Provided by Encore Labs



ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited

Zero THC, no psychoactive effects*

Free from pesticides, herbicides, and microbial contaminants



*The statements made about this product have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.