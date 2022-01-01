Our products begin with sustainably grown Oregon hemp using healthy nutrient-rich soil followed by strict quality control standards to ensure high levels of cannabinoids that are free from all contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides. A proprietary extraction process maintains potency, purity, and stability. All manufacturing is done in an FDA-registered facility and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited 3rd party lab reports are available online to maintain transparency.



We aim to provide only the finest American-made hemp-derived CBD to our customers. We also strive to help people through CBD education. Our founders are Certified CBD Advisers and are here to help answer any questions to help you with your CBD journey.