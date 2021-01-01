About this product
What's in the bottle?
A perfect concoction of organic MCT coconut oil and broad-spectrum CBD.
Beautifully processed from sustainably grown Oregon hemp that receives nothing but tender love and care. All of Rosso Extracts' products are third-party lab tested to ensure complete satisfaction.
How do I use it?
There are various ways to use CBD oil drops. You can drop 1ml of oil under your tongue and wait 15-20 seconds for absorption 1-2 times a day, add it to your favorite drink or smoothie on-the-go, or even apply topically on skin! (do not use around eyes or broken skin)
When not in use, please store upright in a cool, dark place. Although this products comes with a child-proof cap, please keep out of reach of children and pets.
3rd Party Lab Testing Provided by Encore Labs
ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accredited
Zero THC, no psychoactive effects*
Free from pesticides, herbicides, and microbial contaminants
*The statements made about this product have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
