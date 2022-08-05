About this product
Brunching this weekend? Be sure to BYOB - Bring Your Own Bellini! A sweet peachy puree of fruity flavor, our Bellini vape is so easy to smoke you may want to grab two. Developed for its mellow buzz, this pen boasts citrus rind aromas. Perfect for relieving stress and quelling nausea, the Bellini is an all-time Rove favorite. Cheers to a truly great vape!
About this brand
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.