About this product
Introducing our latest CO2 extracted cannabis offering - ROVE Remedies. These full spectrum oils are derived directly from high CBD cannabis flower. With absolutely no fillers, Remedies offers all the therapeutic effects of CBD with all the natural benefits of full spectrum cannabinoids.
Remedies 1:1
This special formulation boasts hints of strawberry and banana that will keep you coming back for more. Love THC? Love CBD? How about the best of both worlds?
About this brand
ROVE
Rove was born at the intersection of art and science. Our team of longtime industry enthusiasts, boasting a combined wealth of experience in cultivation, extraction, and laboratory science, joined together with the mission to produce a better, tastier, more honest cannabis vape oil. We proudly stand against the trends of misrepresenting processes or exaggerating the quality of ingredients. We want our customers to know where their cannabis comes from and how it is made to always provide a safe and efficacious path to good tastes and good times.
At Rove, we believe in honesty, simplicity, and transparency. Our goal is to provide customers with a vape pen that tastes great and is created with them in mind. Welcome to our brand - where the best is always getting better. Our products are made using 100% California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oklahoma-grown cannabis sourced directly from trusted farms in our collective network. From this raw material, we extract a fine quality oil using liquid carbon dioxide and then refine it utilizing only heat and pressure. The golden finished product, enriched with natural terpenes and flavorings, provides a truly special vaping experience.
