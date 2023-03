Our CBD oil is CO2 extracted from hemp grown in Colorado. In addition to full spectrum hemp oil, we add CBD isolate to increase the potency. To explain, full spectrum hemp oil contains a range of cannabinoids, not only CBD, but CBG, CBN, and CBC, terpenes and healthy fatty acids. It also has less than .03% THC, a negligible amount. We add raw Colorado honey for a touch of sweetness.

