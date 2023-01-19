The original Amnesia Haze strain emerged onto the scene following a breeding programme conducted in the Netherlands in the 1990s. Since then, it has worked its way into grow rooms and gardens all over the world. Now, cultivators have the option to grow Amnesia Haze Automatic—a variety that offers similar traits as the original, but in much less time. Enjoy uplifting buds with high levels of THC and medium quantities of CBD in just 11 weeks after seeds sprout. As one of the more productive autos available, this cultivar produces up to 400g/m² indoors and 180g/plant outdoors.