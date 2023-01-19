About this product
The original Amnesia Haze strain emerged onto the scene following a breeding programme conducted in the Netherlands in the 1990s. Since then, it has worked its way into grow rooms and gardens all over the world. Now, cultivators have the option to grow Amnesia Haze Automatic—a variety that offers similar traits as the original, but in much less time. Enjoy uplifting buds with high levels of THC and medium quantities of CBD in just 11 weeks after seeds sprout. As one of the more productive autos available, this cultivar produces up to 400g/m² indoors and 180g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.