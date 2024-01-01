About this product
Apple Fritter Auto: Swift, Sweet, and Stoning
Let us introduce you to one of the strongest autoflowering strains available. Prepare your mind for THC levels of 23%, and your taste buds for powerful notes of fruit and sugar.
Apple Fritter Automatic: The Progeny of Sour Apple Auto and Animal Cookies
Apple Fritter Auto combines the very best traits of the original strain with the speed and efficiency of ruderalis genetics. Leaving nothing to be desired, this indica-dominant hybrid possesses massive levels of THC, a stealthy and compact structure, and tasty terpenes to boot.
Flavour and Effects of Apple Fritter Auto
Apple Fritter Automatic works overtime to exude aromatic secondary metabolites during the flowering phase. The result? A pungent medley of terpenes that serve up moreish flavours of earth, fruit, and candy. An impressive THC content of 23% will leave you feeling stoned, euphoric, and satisfied for hours to come.
Growing Characteristics of Apple Fritter Automatic
Apple Fritter Auto maintains a compact stature both indoors and outdoors, making her suitable for small grow tents, converted cupboards, and concealed corners of the garden. Indoor plants peak at 100cm but will remain at 60cm following a touch of LST. Under good lights, you can expect to pull in up to 450g/m² after a rapid growing cycle of 11–12 weeks. Outdoors, plants grow to a slightly taller height of 110cm when left untrained, and pump out 140–180g/plant.
Apple Fritter Auto
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
