Apple Fritter: A Terpene Profile Like No Other

Prepare yourself for a terpene profile like no other. Apple Fritter delivers flavours of sweet pastries alongside a sky-high THC content. Enjoy a creative high and impressive yields.



Apple Fritter Descends From Sour Apple and Animal Cookies

Royal Queen Seeds' breeders created this delicious indica-dominant hybrid by crossing Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. These strains were selected for their huge levels of THC and fruity, decadent terpene profiles. Overall, the progeny features a genetic profile consisting of 60% indica genetics and 40% sativa.



Effects and Flavours of Apple Fritter

Her name says it all. The sweet and sour terpenes inherited from her parents merge in Apple Fritter's resinous buds. Pack these flowers into bongs, vapes, and blunts, and you’ll experience tastes of apple, candy, and vanilla with every hit. Soon after these flavours start to fade, you’ll experience an uplifting high take over your mind. Fuelled by a gnarly THC content of 24%, these inspiring effects will trigger an outpouring of creative energy.



Growing Characteristics of Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter grows well just about anywhere—she ain’t fussy. Indoor plants peak at a height of 120cm, but will sit at just 80cm with appropriate training. Expect to harvest up to 450g/m² under good grow lights after 8 to 10 weeks of flowering. Outdoors, you’ll watch plants surge to a height of 150cm. Come early October, they’ll offer a return of 450–500g/plant.

read more