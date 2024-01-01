About this product
Biscotti: Sweet, Nutty, and Uplifting
No, we’re not talking about the almond biscuits of Tuscan origin. However, Biscotti still delivers the sweet and nutty flavours associated with this famous Italian treat. Enjoy large yields and an uplifting high that will set you up for the day ahead.
Biscotti: The Progeny of Gelato 25 and South Florida OG
This sweet treat of a cannabis cultivar stems from a rather special pairing. To kick this breeding project off, our skilled team of breeders recruited legendary Gelato 25 genetics. This stellar strain descends from the original Gelato, which is itself the progeny of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Next, they introduced Florida OG into the equation; a mix of Lemon Thai and Hindu Kush that slams the body with high levels of THC. Overall, these parent varieties produced a strain with a genetic profile of 80% indica and 20% sativa.
Flavour and Effects of Biscotti
Her name says it all. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers the goods when it comes to taste and aroma. A sweet, nutty flavour dominates the mix as notes of pepper, diesel, and fruit dance in the background. Soon after these tantalising tastes begin to wane, you’ll feel her creative and uplifting effect begin to take hold. A THC content of 25% ensures that the effects linger long enough for you to put them to good use.
Growing Characteristics of Biscotti
Our Biscotti strain grows to a medium height and produces highly rewarding yields. This cultivar possesses a characteristically indica morphology, with a bushy canopy and broad leaflets. Indoor plants peak at a height of 120cm, but can be trained to top out at 80cm. After 8 to 10 weeks of bloom, you can expect a return of up to 550g/m² with adequate lighting and an optimal feeding schedule. Outdoors, this cultivar benefits from increased space, and peaks at a height of 180cm. Gear up for an enormous 550–650g/plant come October.
Biscotti
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!
After becoming one of Europe's largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
