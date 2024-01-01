Cereal Milk Feminized: Rare Flavours of Vanilla

Brace your taste buds. Cereal Milk serves up a mix of terpenes that unleash a rare flavour of vanilla alongside familiar tastes of blueberry. Her enormous THC levels will leave you feeling motivated and uplifted for a long, long time.



Cereal Milk Descends From Y Life (Girl Scout Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman

How did our breeders capture such a unique and outright delicious terpene profile? Well, the process started out with Y Life, the progeny of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. As you might imagine, this strain inherited some seriously sweet and fruity terpenes from its parent plants. Her high levels of THC converge with these aromatic molecules to produce an uplifting and giggly effect. RQS breeders then introduced Snowman into the equation. Also known as Snowman OG, this frosty hybrid churns out THC levels of 23% and a terpene profile exhibiting a distinct note of vanilla.



Effects and Flavours of Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk flowers are seriously sticky—a reliable sign that they’re packed with desirable phytochemicals. After hitting these buds, you’ll experience a THC content of 23% come on like a freight train. Brace yourself for a long-lasting and uplifting high that will place you in a creative headspace. With every hit, you’ll detect powerful notes of vanilla and blueberry. Not only do these flavours make blazing a treat, but they go down great in edibles such as brownies and cakes.



Growing Characteristics of Cereal Milk

Adding to her pleasant effects and flavours, Cereal Milk performs great in the grow room and garden. Indoor plants grow to 80–140cm and produce up to 500g/m² after a flowering time of 8–10 weeks. Outdoors, plants peak at a height of 140cm and churn out 675g/plant depending on soil conditions and sunlight exposure. Prepare to harvest during mid-October.

