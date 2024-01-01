Enhance your focus and productivity with Corkscrew Automatic, and enjoy flavours of pineapple along the way. Another titan that RQS has propagated from Mike Tyson’s collection, this hard-hitting strain will refine your attention and focus, helping you complete any task with increased motivation and vigour. Whether you’ve got an impending deadline or need to get the creative juices flowing for a personal project, Corkscrew Auto will put a spring in your step with her THC content of 19% and fruity terpenes. Savour tastes of candy, pineapple, and citrus as this strain revs the engine of your mind. Prepare to harvest and trim up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 450–500g/plant from their outdoor counterparts.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.