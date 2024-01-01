Enhance your focus and productivity with Corkscrew Automatic, and enjoy flavours of pineapple along the way. Another titan that RQS has propagated from Mike Tyson’s collection, this hard-hitting strain will refine your attention and focus, helping you complete any task with increased motivation and vigour. Whether you’ve got an impending deadline or need to get the creative juices flowing for a personal project, Corkscrew Auto will put a spring in your step with her THC content of 19% and fruity terpenes. Savour tastes of candy, pineapple, and citrus as this strain revs the engine of your mind. Prepare to harvest and trim up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 450–500g/plant from their outdoor counterparts.

