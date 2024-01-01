Forbidden Fruit’s irresistible allure will make you want to roll joints all day long—but be careful! Her staggering THC content of 24% requires some self-restraint. As the offspring of Cherry Pie and Tangie, this indica-dominant hybrid serves up a euphoric, uplifting, and physically relaxing high. You’ll experience enticing flavours of candy, citrus, earth, and pine rolling across your tongue with every hit as her high takes hold. Take care of your plants well, and you’ll reap a reward of up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 550g/plant from those grown outdoors in a sunny location.

