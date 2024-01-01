Forbidden Fruit’s irresistible allure will make you want to roll joints all day long—but be careful! Her staggering THC content of 24% requires some self-restraint. As the offspring of Cherry Pie and Tangie, this indica-dominant hybrid serves up a euphoric, uplifting, and physically relaxing high. You’ll experience enticing flavours of candy, citrus, earth, and pine rolling across your tongue with every hit as her high takes hold. Take care of your plants well, and you’ll reap a reward of up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 550g/plant from those grown outdoors in a sunny location.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.