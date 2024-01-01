Larry OG offers a fusion of the zingy flavours and stoning high of parent strains OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. As a contemporary exhibition of classic Cali genetics, this cultivar pairs the nostalgic effects of OG Kush with the potency made possible by contemporary breeding techniques. Her THC content of 22% delivers a fast-acting high that stones the body while uplifting the mind. Complex citrus, diesel, earth, and pine flavours infuse every hit, making joints hard to put down. Enjoy fantastic indoor and outdoor yields of up to 500g/m² and 500g/plant, respectively, after a brief flowering time of 8–10 weeks.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.