Larry OG offers a fusion of the zingy flavours and stoning high of parent strains OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. As a contemporary exhibition of classic Cali genetics, this cultivar pairs the nostalgic effects of OG Kush with the potency made possible by contemporary breeding techniques. Her THC content of 22% delivers a fast-acting high that stones the body while uplifting the mind. Complex citrus, diesel, earth, and pine flavours infuse every hit, making joints hard to put down. Enjoy fantastic indoor and outdoor yields of up to 500g/m² and 500g/plant, respectively, after a brief flowering time of 8–10 weeks.

