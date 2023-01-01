Mimosa Automatic is a delicious strain from Royal Queen Seeds. Descending from Purple Punch and Clementine, Mimosa Automatic is 65% sativa dominant and produces up to 21% THC. She takes 10 weeks to go from seed to harvest, at which point she'll reward you with long flowers packed with a rich citrus aroma and an uplifting, positive high. If you like smoking in the morning, Mimosa Automatic will delight you with her functional, energetic buzz.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.