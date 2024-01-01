Mini Pruning Shears

by Royal Queen Seeds
About this product

Royal Queen Seeds Mini Pruning Shears are the perfect tool for keeping your cannabis canopies in tip-top shape. The small carbon steel blades are easy to use in tight spots and make removing foliage deep within the canopy easy work. This pocket-sized tool also features an ergonomic thumb ring that allows growers to inspect their plants and remove leaves at the same time. With a length of just 4.6 inches and a lightweight design, these Mini Pruning Shears will add almost zero weight to your person as you patrol your grow room or garden and keep your plants neat, tidy, and performing well.

About this brand

Royal Queen Seeds
GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
