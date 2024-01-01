Pink Gorilla loves to put on a show. Shades of purple and green, encased in thick, sparkling trichomes, give these buds an irresistible appearance. More than a pretty face, this progeny of Gorilla Glue #4 and Pink 2.0 treats growers to big yields and a powerful high. 20% THC synergises with sweet, fruity, and gassy terpenes to produce a stimulating effect ideal for relaxing evenings when you want to remain mentally alert. Indoors, this indica-dominant hybrid delivers up to 500g/m² after flowering for just 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, plants peak at 180cm and return 450–500g/plant.

