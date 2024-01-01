Pink Gorilla loves to put on a show. Shades of purple and green, encased in thick, sparkling trichomes, give these buds an irresistible appearance. More than a pretty face, this progeny of Gorilla Glue #4 and Pink 2.0 treats growers to big yields and a powerful high. 20% THC synergises with sweet, fruity, and gassy terpenes to produce a stimulating effect ideal for relaxing evenings when you want to remain mentally alert. Indoors, this indica-dominant hybrid delivers up to 500g/m² after flowering for just 8–9 weeks. Outdoors, plants peak at 180cm and return 450–500g/plant.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.