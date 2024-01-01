Pink Mist has it all—inheriting its impressive list of traits from parent strains Purple Thai and Black Haze. Her deep purple flowers truly taste as good as they look, with hints of blueberry, candy, earth, and fruit. Pack these flowers into blunts and bowls whenever you’re in the mood to get fired up. Her long-lasting high will leave you feeling inspired, creative, and uplifted. For yields of 450–500g/m², apply LST to your indoor plants and keep them well-fed. Outdoors, this strain reaches a great height of 200cm and churns out up to 400g/plant by the end of October.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.