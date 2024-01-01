The original Special Queen 1 has become a firm favourite among countless cannabis cultivators. Now, you can experience the best qualities of this strain in a fraction of the time. Born from parent strains Power Bud and Big Skunk Auto, Special Queen 1 Auto charges through the entire growing cycle in just 10–12 weeks, serving up fruity and skunky buds and exerting a deeply stoning high that never fails to trigger the munchies. With buckets of buds on offer, prepare to experience red eyes, long-lasting highs, and good times!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.