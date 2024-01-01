The original Special Queen 1 has become a firm favourite among countless cannabis cultivators. Now, you can experience the best qualities of this strain in a fraction of the time. Born from parent strains Power Bud and Big Skunk Auto, Special Queen 1 Auto charges through the entire growing cycle in just 10–12 weeks, serving up fruity and skunky buds and exerting a deeply stoning high that never fails to trigger the munchies. With buckets of buds on offer, prepare to experience red eyes, long-lasting highs, and good times!

