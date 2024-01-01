Strawberry Cough gained traction when legendary breeder Kyle Kushman started handing out clones back in 1999. RQS breeders created their own version of this legend by crossing Strawberry Fields with Haze. The result? A sativa-dominant hybrid, even fruitier than the original, bursting with flavours of candy and blueberry. A clear-headed and motivating high complements the delightful flavour profile. Grown indoors, plants top out at 150cm and produce 450–500g/m² after 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoor plants grow to a much taller height of 200cm and produce up to 650g/plant, ready to harvest in early October.

