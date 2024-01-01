Strawberry Cough gained traction when legendary breeder Kyle Kushman started handing out clones back in 1999. RQS breeders created their own version of this legend by crossing Strawberry Fields with Haze. The result? A sativa-dominant hybrid, even fruitier than the original, bursting with flavours of candy and blueberry. A clear-headed and motivating high complements the delightful flavour profile. Grown indoors, plants top out at 150cm and produce 450–500g/m² after 9–10 weeks of flowering. Outdoor plants grow to a much taller height of 200cm and produce up to 650g/plant, ready to harvest in early October.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.