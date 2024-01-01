Sundae Driver: An Explosion of Fruity Terpenes and THC

Looking for an ultra-fruity hybrid to add to your cannabis garden? Look no further—Sundae Driver is our latest creation boasting stellar genetics, plenty of THC, and a dollop of super-fruity terpenes.



Sundae Driver: The Lovechild of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie

Sundae Driver perfectly balances indica and sativa genetics, making for a strain with versatile growing traits, a solid bud structure, and delicious aromas. Our breeders created this hybrid by crossing Fruity Pebbles OG (FPOG), a balanced hybrid with a sweet aroma reminiscent of the cereal it’s named after, and Grape Pie, a bold indica-leaning American favourite. In turn, our Sundae Driver exhibits a decadent sweet fruit aroma, extra-high resin production, and balanced effects.



Effects and Flavours of Sundae Driver

Just like the bold American strains from which she descends, Sundae Driver has a rich aroma that perfectly balances candy-like sweetness and grape/berry aromas with underlying notes of earth and spiced vanilla. Containing roughly 24% THC, a few tokes of Sundae Driver will leave you feeling satisfied, elated, and motivated. Enjoy her in small doses in the morning or before tackling creative tasks, or in larger doses in the evening when it's time to unwind.



Growing Characteristics of Sundae Driver

Sundae Driver is 50% indica and 50% sativa. These plants boast a typical hybrid structure with medium-sized internodes and broad, vibrant foliage. They grow to 90–140cm tall indoors and up to 180cm under the sun. Her solid genetics ensures Sundae Driver grows vigorously throughout her vegetative stage, before flowering for 8–10 weeks. At harvest time, she'll reward you with dense, tight flowers glistening with highly aromatic resin. While yields vary depending on your setup and skill, Sundae Driver can produce up to 400–450g/m² indoors and up to 500g/plant outdoors.

