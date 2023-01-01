Sweet Skunk Automatic will confuse your taste buds in the best way possible. Hitting a blunt or bowl packed with these buds will bring waves of sweetness and candy, soon followed by grounding tastes of earthiness. As these flavours fade, you’ll be treated to an uplifting high that will help you focus on any task that you put your elevated mind to. Sow these seeds for a fast and efficient yield; you’ll pull in up to 450g/m² indoors and 120g/plant outdoors in as little as 11 weeks after sprouting.

