Sweet Skunk Automatic will confuse your taste buds in the best way possible. Hitting a blunt or bowl packed with these buds will bring waves of sweetness and candy, soon followed by grounding tastes of earthiness. As these flavours fade, you’ll be treated to an uplifting high that will help you focus on any task that you put your elevated mind to. Sow these seeds for a fast and efficient yield; you’ll pull in up to 450g/m² indoors and 120g/plant outdoors in as little as 11 weeks after sprouting.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.